Roman Reigns' current status for WWE Elimination Chamber following bombshell announcement - Reports

WWE reportedly has no plans for Roman Reigns to compete at Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief last wrestled at Royal Rumble when he successfully defended his championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match. Although he was not advertised for Elimination Chamber, fans began wondering if he would square off against Cody Rhodes at the Premium Live Event after the latter made a bombshell announcement last night on SmackDown, revealing he would not challenge him at WrestleMania 40.

Xero News provided an update on Reigns' Elimination Chamber status, addressing the fans' questions regarding the possibility of seeing The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief go head-to-head before the latter potentially clashes with The Rock at the Show of Shows.

According to the report, the company still has no plans for the leader of The Bloodline to wrestle at the upcoming Premium Live Event as of now.

Will Cody Rhodes face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40?

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes. The Visionary claimed his title was the workhorse championship, while Roman Reigns' championship was the Hollywood one, urging The American Nightmare to challenge him instead of The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Although Rhodes did not give Rollins an answer, he promised that he would think about it. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old's decision not to challenge Reigns left fans almost sure he would square off against The Visionary at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Rollins and The American Nightmare squared off in three matches since the latter's return to WWE in 2022. They all ended in Rhodes' victory. It would be interesting to see if The Visionary can break his losing streak against Rhodes at WrestleMania if the two went head-to-head for the fourth time.

