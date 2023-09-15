Roman Reigns to face fierce rival after over 7 years at WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

Roman Reigns has taken down a plethora of big names during his current run in WWE. The Tribal Chief could add another name to that list at Crown Jewel, as a recent report claims that he will be facing AJ Styles at the upcoming PLE in Saudi Arabia.

The Phenomenal One has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline over the last few weeks. After facing defeat against Solo Sikoa a couple of weeks back, Styles was able to get one back against Jimmy Uso on last week's edition. However, his victory was short-lived as he was attacked by The Judgment Day after the match, followed by a Samoan Spike from The Enforcer.

BWE recently reported that AJ's storyline with The Bloodline will continue on the road to Crown Jewel. Xero News further added that the former Bullet Club leader will face Roman Reigns at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns last faced AJ Styles in a singles match on WWE TV programming in 2016

While WWE has kept AJ Styles and Roman Reigns off each other's paths in the last few years, the duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring.

They had an intense feud in 2016, which also involved the Good Brothers and The Usos. However, the two multiple-time WWE Champions have not faced each other in a televised match in over seven years. While Styles and Roman came face-to-face last year, the match took place at a house show.

Both AJ and Roman have also been dealing with issues within their faction. While Jimmy and Jey are no longer a part of The Bloodline, The Phenomenal One also had a conflict with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on last week's SmackDown.

However, The Tribal Chief has always used numbers to his advantage, and Styles will need all the help he can get if he were to once again stand across the ring from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

