Roman Reigns could face son of legendary WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star to come out of WWE in the last decade. The Tribal Chief has headlined several WrestleManias in the past few years and could do so again next year against Cody Rhodes if the latest report is to be believed.

The duo faced off at the Showcase of Immortals in April earlier this year. While the American Nightmare was inches away from making history, he ultimately fell short due to Solo Sikoa's interference. The two men went their separate ways after the event as Rhodes is involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar and Dominik Mysterio while Reigns is dealing with a Bloodline Civil War.

While WrestleMania 40 is nearly a year away, the latest report from Xero News has stated that Roman Reigns could once again lock horns with Cody Rhodes at the event. The news source also added that there is no guarantee of the former AEW star finishing his story this time around.

"Early Plans Currently seem to have Cody vs Roman 2 planned for Mania 40. However it wont be easy for Cody to get there. He will have to work for it and have many chances. Also there is nothing to say he finishes the story either," Xero News reported.

Roman Reigns shared a close relationship with Cody Rhodes' father and WWE legend Dusty Rhodes

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief has won multiple world titles and main-evented more WrestleManias than anyone since moving up to the main roster in 2012.

While he may be a fierce rival of Cody Rhodes, Roman shared a close relationship with the former's father, Dusty Rhodes. The American Dream was Reigns' mentor during his early days, and he always believed in the Samoan star's talent.

Roman Reigns even mentioned the fact that Dusty believed in him from the beginning during his feud with Cody Rhodes. The Head of the Table also took a shot at Cody by stating that he was the son Dusty always wanted.

Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV programming since his victory at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief will compete in a tag team match at Money in the Bank, where he will team up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, will be going one-on-one against Dominik Mysterio.

