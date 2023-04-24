Roman Reigns and multiple other top WWE stars set to miss RAW tonight - Reports

Ahead of this week's WWE RAW, it has been reported that Roman Reigns and some other major names will not feature on the red show.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen in the ring since RAW after WrestleMania 39. He was supposed to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar during the show. However, Lesnar's unexpected attack on Rhodes led to the match being called off.

According to a recent report by Xero News, top names like Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar will not appear on this week's RAW.

"Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar [will] not [be] on the show tonight," tweeted Xero News.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 20 days since Roman Reigns’ last WWE appearance 20 days since Roman Reigns’ last WWE appearance https://t.co/Qx3TPYI06O

Like Reigns, Becky Lynch has also been absent from RAW in the past few weeks after she was attacked by her former ally Trish Stratus.

SmackDown star wants to face Roman Reigns

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Head of The Table is used to having a target on his back. One SmackDown star who is yet to battle Reigns is LA Knight.

During a recent interview on KTAL NBC 6, LA Knight mentioned Reigns and multiple other champions as his potential next target.

"I'm looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later (...) Dream matches; you think about people from the past who aren't doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full video below:

Since becoming Universal Champion in August 2020, Reigns has had a vice-like grip over the entire company. It will be interesting to see who challenges him for the title in the next few months.

Which superstar will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes