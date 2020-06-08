Roman Reigns could possibly be responsible for heat on 12-time Champion Charlotte Flair

The Queen Charlotte Flair is a 12-time Champion in WWE.

The Big Dog Roman Reigns has not been performing for WWE.

Reigns/Flair

Roman Reigns has been out of action ever since he opted out of this year's WrestleMania owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at the show of shows before he decided to choose not to be part of the show, thus being replaced by Braun Strowman.

While speaking on PWTorch's Wade Keller's podcast, Rich Fann weighed in on how Roman Reigns' absence could highlight how over pushed Charlotte Flair is, and lead to heat on her.

With Roman Reigns not here, one of the things I have always stood by is - Roman and Charlotte essentially get treated the same, but Roman was the one who got the biggest set of heat. Now that Roman is gone, everyone is giving her 'why are you on tv all the time'.

Charlotte Flair recently lost her Women's NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House to Io Shirai, which could mean that The Queen will no longer appear on NXT.

What next for Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair?

Chopped it up with @KaylaBraxtonWWE and @DavidSpade about #TheWrongMissy a couple of days ago. Had a great time working on the film, check it out on @netflix! https://t.co/JvuvlLdr6M — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 4, 2020

It has been rumored that Roman Reigns will not be returning anytime soon, at least not until the situation involving the pandemic starts dying down and the crowd is allowed back into the arenas.

While certain reports had suggested that the company wasn't happy with The Big Dog's decision to stop performing, it has been established that those were not true and the WWE has been supportive of Roman's decision.

Advertisement

As for Charlotte Flair, it will be interesting to see if WWE continue to use her on all brands or if she returns to being a main-stay of Monday Night RAW, especially with The MAN Becky Lynch taking a sabbatical due to her pregnancy.

Do you think Roman Reigns' absence will lead to more heat on The Queen? Tell us in the comments!