Roman Reigns could reportedly be getting a major ultimatum from Triple H soon- Reports

There have been rumors suggesting that WWE wants to have two world champions instead of just one top champion, Roman Reigns. The situation is believed to be 'complex' and Triple H is open to ideas. One plan of action we might see is Triple H making an on-screen return and asking Reigns to vacate one of his Championships.

The Tribal Chief currently holds the WWE and Universal Championships. He became the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38 after he defeated then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. While the company wants one of Roman Reigns' titles, they do not want him to lose a match heading into WrestleMania 39.

As per Xero News, there is a possibility of Triple H coming on-screen and giving an ultimatum to the WWE Universal Champion to either work RAW or give up the WWE Championship. They believe it will protect Reigns while separating the two world tiles as well.

''One idea being thrown around at wwe for the belts situation is simply Hunter appearing on tv and making the demand. Work RAW or hand over the belt.This protects Roman from being pinned then the Tournament can begin for the new WWE Champion,'' stated Xero News on Twitter.

WWE wants Roman Reigns to remain undefeated till next year

The plan is for Reigns to remain at the top of his game as the company believes that The Rock vs Reigns is all but set for WrestleMania 39. Xero News also stated that the current plan is to hold a tournament for the vacated championship which will take place no later than the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK. It was believed that McIntyre would be given a big win in his home country, but the company chose to stick with Reigns. Dave Meltzer reported that the reason behind that decision was the long-term commitment WWE has towards Reigns.

