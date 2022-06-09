Roman Reigns is reportedly no longer scheduled for a major event; first-time-ever match still expected to happen

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is no longer scheduled to appear in the upcoming Money In The Bank PLE.

The Tribal Chief hasn't defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title at a non-WWE live event ever since winning it at WrestleMania. Reigns was reportedly set to defend his title against Riddle at the Money In The Bank event. On the latest episode of RAW, The King of Bros appeared on Miz TV and issued a challenge for Reigns' belts.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently reported that Roman Reigns is no longer scheduled to make an appearance on Money In The Bank. Shortly after, Dave Meltzer of WOR confirmed Barrasso's report about Reigns' Money In The Bank status.

The slate of Roman Reigns' upcoming feuds hasn't changed

Justin Barrasso also noted in his report that the expected slate of Roman Reigns' opponents in the near future remains unchanged. As per the slate, Reigns is scheduled to take on three top stars in the coming months. The three top names in question are Riddle, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre. It should be noted that Reigns and Riddle have never faced off in a singles competition.

"The expected slate of opponents for Reigns hasn’t changed, but he currently is no longer scheduled to work Money in the Bank. Riddle called out Reigns this week on Raw, and Orton is a bona fide star always ready to step into a main event opportunity. McIntyre has steadily been building momentum, which is important as we approach the summer," wrote Barrasso. [H/T SI]

Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of the show. Reigns has since defended his title against Drew McIntyre on 10 occasions, with all matches taking place at WWE live events. McIntyre has challenged Reigns to a title match at WWE Clash at the Castle, scheduled for September 3, 2022.

The WWE Universe isn't thrilled one bit over the undisputed WWE Universal title not being defended at a major show ever since Reigns emerged victorious at WrestleMania. Now that Reigns is no longer scheduled for the Money In The Bank PLE, this will be the third consecutive major event to not feature the coveted title.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far