Roman Reigns reportedly in no rush to return, update on what happens if WWE stops paying him

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE TV ever since he pulled out from his scheduled WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg.

Various disconcerting backstage rumors about The Big Dog's WWE status have been circulating in the past few weeks. Amidst the noticeable uncertainty around the WWE Superstar's future, Fightful has now provided the latest details on the Roman Reigns situation.

As revealed by a source high up in the WWE, Roman Reigns 'does not seem to be in any rush' to make his WWE return. It was also added that no one in the WWE faults Reigns for his decision.

The Fightful Select report went on to state that there is still no definite timeline with regards to Reigns' comeback, as it could take two days, two weeks, two months or even longer. At this point, WWE has no idea when Reigns will be back and as a result of it, the company has not chalked out any creative plans for him.

Roman Reigns recently created an account on Cameo - a website that fans use to get personalized video shout-outs from many top celebrities. It was revealed that Roman Reigns would charge $250 per message on Cameo.

Fightul was also told by a different person in the WWE that Reigns is expected to earn more than a thousand dollars every day on Cameo, and that even if the WWE stops paying him now, 'it wouldn't matter'.

There has been no indication about WWE pressurizing the former Universal Champion to return. Many officials higher up in the company weren't informed about the reason behind Reigns being edited out of the WrestleMania 31 cash-in clip featuring Seth Rollins that was aired on a recent episode of RAW.

Several sources alluded to the fact that there may not be much to look into when it comes to WWE editing Roman Reigns out of its recently aired footage.

One source close to Fightful termed it as an 'out of sight, out of mind' situation. Another said, "I have no idea. I can see it as "yes (you should read more into it)" and I can see it as "the point was Rollins and Drew are on similar paths." I really don't know."

Real reason why Roman Reigns is away from WWE

Roman Reigns revealed in a recent interview with TMZ that the real reason why he can't return anytime soon is because his wife is pregnant with twins. The former WWE Champion clarified that his immune system is in good shape despite his history against leukemia, which debunks the report about the Superstar being at a bigger risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus.