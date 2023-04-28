Roman Reigns reportedly set to face former rival in a blockbuster rematch at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief has main evented more WrestleMania Premium Live Events than any other active star. As per a recent report, the megastar could also headline next year's edition, with the company planning a rematch between him and Cody Rhodes.

Reigns and Rhodes collided at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, where the Head of the Table once again reigned supreme thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa. While many expected their feud to continue, The American Nightmare was attacked by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after Mania, setting up a match between the two at Backlash.

While Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes may be done for now, the duo's paths could cross once again down the line. WrestleVotes provided an update on the situation via GiveMeSport, noting that the Reigns vs. Rhodes rematch "is very much on the table" for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"I can say this. The rematch that's at the forefront of everybody's minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year." (H/T GiveMeSport)

Former WWE star believes Cody Rhodes has to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

The result of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 came as a massive shock to fans as many expected the American Nightmare to be the one to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

With Triple H introducing a new world title on RAW, there has been speculation that the former AEW star could be the one to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Matt Hardy is firmly against the idea. The former WWE star believes Cody should finish his story by usurping The Bloodline leader.

"I still think the title, we need to see Cody win is Roman Reigns. He ultimately has to win that at the end of the day. He needs to be the guy to unseat him. If you want to make him the face of the company, and I think there is a huge argument for making him the face of the company currently. We'll have to wait and see. Someone else benefits from winning the World Heavyweight title. And we'll see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes," said the former WWE star on his podcast.

While Cody Rhodes is currently busy with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will reach the historic landmark at WWE Night of Champions.

