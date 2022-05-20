Roman Reigns reportedly set to face legendary superstar at SummerSlam (Possible Spoilers)

In July, Roman Reigns' first defense as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion will come at Money in the Bank. His likely opponent will be the current RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle. The Tribal Chief is set to continue his feud with RK-Bro as there are plans for him to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the WWE Unified World Champion. He will not be defending his championships at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. Reigns and his cousins, The Usos, are involved in a feud with Orton and Riddle. The two teams are set to face each other in a tag team championship unification match on this week's SmackDown.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is for Riddle to face Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank and Randy Orton to face The Head of the Table at SummerSlam:

''Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that right now the talk is Reigns will defend the title against Matt Riddle on July 2nd at Money in the Bank, Randy Orton on July 30th at SummerSlam, and Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle UK Stadium show on September 3rd." (H/T:WrestlingNews)

Will The Usos become unified tag team champions?

Dave Meltzer noted that while RK-Bro is getting the upper hand in most of the encounters between the two teams, indicating The Usos will win on SmackDown, that may not happen. The reason is that WWE wouldn't want Riddle and Orton to lose if the plan is for them to challenge Reigns in July.

Randy Orton is one of the longest-tenured superstars on the current roster. A match between The Viper and Roman Reigns would be perfect for the summer's biggest party.

