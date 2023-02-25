Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stole all the headlines over the weekend when he somehow managed to retain his title against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event.

Despite the win, however, Zayn won the hearts of the fans in Montreal, with the energy from the building being extinguished the moment he was pinned. Now, Reigns is set to step up to his next challenger, the inimitable Cody Rhodes.

Having won the Men's Royal Rumble match, Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania for the Unified Undisputed WWE Universal Championships. Paul Heyman has so far built up the feud between the two by exchanging a few promos with Rhodes. It seems that it will have to wait a while more before the two men are actually in the same ring as each other.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is not listed internally for SmackDown this week. This comes as the fallout show of WWE Elimination Chamber, where The Tribal Chief came surprisingly close to losing his titles to Zayn.

However, even with Reigns absent, there is set to be a segment for the Bloodline. It will be interesting to note if it will feature Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, whose miscommunication at the Elimination Chamber led to Reigns winning.

It remains to be seen whether Reigns appears or not, despite not being listed.

