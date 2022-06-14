Roman Reigns reportedly to appear just once on RAW this summer

It has been reported that current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will only make one appearance on RAW over the summer.

After becoming the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38 in April, The Tribal Chief has worked fewer dates for WWE as he's yet to defend the titles he won over two months ago.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Reigns would most likely only work on RAW during the show at Madison Square Garden, which takes place on July 25:

"The title’s kind of like… It’s not gone right now, but it’s not even on every pay-per-view and the champion’s not on TV all that often and he’s never on RAW. Almost never on RAW. The only time Reigns is going to be on RAW is the RAW from Madison Square Garden. That’s his only RAW booking. The only time the champion will be on RAW pretty much the whole summer." (H/T: Ringside News)

Roman Reigns' last televised match took place in May at WrestleMania Backlash as he and his cousins, The Usos, took on the team of Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns is set for his first Undisputed title defense

In his first time defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, The Head of the Table will take on Riddle this Friday Night on SmackDown.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion earned his shot against Roman after beating Sami Zayn last week on SmackDown to become the #1 contender. Riddle and Roman will now battle this Friday.

Despite Roman's dominance over the last couple of years, Riddle will have the complete backing of the WWE Universe as they look to will him over the line and beat Reigns to become the new champion.

