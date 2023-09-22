Roman Reigns vs. Massive Superstar at WrestleMania 40 is the priority for WWE - Reports

Roman Reigns sits comfortably at the top of the WWE food chain as the Undisputed Universal Champion. His last defence came at SummerSlam where he defeated his cousin Jey Uso. But the family drama in The Bloodline may not be over yet, as a match between him and The Rock is a priority for WWE.

With The Rock returning to SmackDown last week, there has been a lot of speculation on Reigns finally facing The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 40. The match was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39. However, it fell through and Cody Rhodes faced The Tribal Chief instead.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the priority for WWE. This means that much like last year, Cody Rhodes' fate depends on what decision The Rock takes. It was believed that The American Nightmare would finally dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

''Reigns vs. Rock will always be the priority for WrestleMania. Essentially, like last year, it comes down to his own scheduling and to his decision. Rhodes got the spot in Los Angeles because Johnson pulled out.'' said Meltzer

Will Cody Rhodes be able to 'finish the story' by defeating Roman Reigns?

It was also reported that Rhodes was the backup plan for WrestleMania 39 in case The Rock could not compete. While fans expected him to win at the Show of Shows, he came short and Reigns walked out as the Universal Champion. Rhodes now finds himself in the same situation as last year.

''The irony is that the Rhodes storyline of the quest for the original WWWF title lineage that his father never won that could have taken place at the 2024 WrestleMania, is once again dependent upon a decision made by Johnson.'' said Meltzer

Though fans were very excited about a clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39, many feel The Brahma Bull would be taking away Rhodes' opportunity for a rematch if he decides to compete against Reigns next year at the grandest stage of them all.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish the story or will The Rock attempt to take his place at the head of the table? Sound off in the comments section below.

