Reason why Roman Reigns vs. The Rock might not happen at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38, while a clash against The Rock has been earmarked for the following year's Show of Shows. However, this dream match may not take place.

A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has suggested The Great One might be too busy to return to WWE and compete in a match next year. This has to do with Dwayne Johnson announcing that the XFL has struck a deal with the NFL, which could leave him very busy next year.

As a result, The Rock's WrestleMania 39 status is seemingly in doubt. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Dwayne being all over next year promoting (the XFL), which could be interesting because next year is the WrestleMania that he was supposed to work with Roman Reigns, and that would be in April, and that’s probably gonna be the middle of the season," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be his first proper match since WrestleMania 29 if it happens

A decade earlier from his proposed match with Roman Reigns, The Rock tore his abdomen and adductor muscles against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He hasn't had a proper match since then due to the risk of injury and how it could affect his busy schedule.

As a result, insurance issues may come to play if The Great One does any action movies around the start of 2023. Dave Meltzer elaborated on this:

“If he’s got any kind of an action movie deal within a couple of months [of WrestleMania], let alone, if he’s got one that takes place during that period there’s no way he would do [the match]. If it’s even like a month or two after, they wouldn’t let him because the insurance and things like that would be too high. That’s why he never did another one."

Meltzer stated that even if The Rock has a clean slate in terms of movies, he still has plenty of things to promote. From XFL to his TV shows, The Brahma Bull has a lot on his plate that would be of higher priority than a match with The Tribal Chief.

WWE seemingly has put all eggs in the Rock vs. Roman Reigns basket for next year. It remains to be seen who could possibly replace The Rock against The Tribal Chief at SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania next year.

