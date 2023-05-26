Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 opponent potentially revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns continues to rule WWE, having a tight grip on the WWE Universal Championship. He last defended the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and retained it. However, that was not the end of the feud between Rhodes and Reigns as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer as they could be set to have a WrestleMania rematch next year.

The groundwork for this colossal encounter was laid at WrestleMania 39, where The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare initially squared off. In a high-stakes battle, Reigns emerged victorious with the assistance of The Bloodline. This victory established Reigns as a dominant force, while Rhodes was left contemplating his defeat. The stage was set for a heated rivalry to unfold.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the long-term plan is for Cody Rhodes to eventually face Roman Reigns again for the WWE Universal Championship, most likely at WrestleMania 40 next year.

The American Nightmare might finally 'finish the story' but will have to wait another year to do it.

''As far as long-term goes, Reigns vs. Rhodes is the long-term direction for the ultimate destination match. WrestleMania is a strong possibility but this far out there are so many things that can happen,'' said Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes isn't done with Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, who attacked him on April 3 episode of RAW after WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes has stated that The Beast is just a distraction for him, and he hasn't lost focus on his goal to finally become a WWE Champion. While it was speculated that he may go after the new World Heavyweight Championship, he is slated to renew his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

The potential clash between Reigns and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is tantalizing, as it represents a clash of two contrasting styles and ideologies.

Reigns, with his dominating physicality and unwavering determination, stands as the epitome of WWE's modern era. In contrast, Rhodes embodies the spirit of the underdog and determination to achieve something that has always evaded him.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

