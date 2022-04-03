Ronda Rousey 'furious' because WWE changed plans for her last-minute ahead of WrestleMania 38, almost quit – Reports

Ronda Rousey faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. In an upset, The Baddest Woman On The Planet lost her match for the SmackDown Women's title. Rousey wasn't happy with WWE nixing plans of her going on last on WrestleMania SmackDown. Rousey was furious and walked out before the Hall of Fame ceremony started.

Charlotte Flair had to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey after she won the Women's Rumble Match 2022 and chose to face The Queen. While Rousey was expected to win, WWE went with Flair as the winner.

As per Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Ronda Rousey was ''furious'' ahead of WrestleMania 38. She wasn't happy she didn't main-event SmackDown and walked out. She wasn't present for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony either:

"She discovered she was no longer scheduled to go on last on Friday, and, in a shocking development, walked out of Friday's taping before the Hall of Fame ceremony unfolded. Clearly, "cooler heads" did indeed "prevail." She did the job to Charlotte Flair via ref bump shenanigans in a match Ric Flair has described as "the greatest" women's match ever." (H/T - Whatculture)

What's next for Ronda Rousey?

It was speculated that Rousey chose Charlotte so she could have a big match against Becky Lynch next year. With the recent troubles faced by Rousey since her WWE return, her fate is uncertain.

No doubt, she's one of the biggest names in the company, and WWE would like to keep her happy. WWE initially planned for Rousey and Flair to main-event WrestleMania Saturday but changed the plan to Stone Cold's return as the show got closer. Allegedly, WWE didn't inform the former UFC Champion of this decision.

