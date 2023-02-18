Ronda Rousey could be getting a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Reports

Ronda Rousey conquered the UFC and WWE when she stepped foot inside the octagon and the squared circle respectively. According to a recent report, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is gunning for a major role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after a long hiatus and won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022. She then won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions before recently losing the belt back to Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown.

According to a recent report from Giant Freakin Robot, Ronda Rousey could be making her MCU debut in the near future. She is currently in negotiations with the billion-dollar franchise to play the role of Thundra in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

In the comics, Thudra is a super-strong warrior from an alternate dystopian future. It will be interesting to see if the Baddest Woman on the Planet will make her MCU debut in the near future.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39

Last year, the new regime resurrected the women's tag team division. The division previously hit an unfortunate roadblock after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company and relinquished the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Upon its revival, the company made Damage CTRL the face of the women's tag team division. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are now two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with a reign of over 100 days.

According to a report from WON, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be entering the women's tag team division and will challenge the champions at WrestleMania 39 for the titles.

Damage CTRL has held on to the gold for months and it will be interesting to see if the team of Rousey and Baszler will be able to dethrone Sky and Kai at WrestleMania 39 for the titles.

