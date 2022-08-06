Report - Ronda Rousey will appear at Clash at The Castle

According to reports, it looks like Ronda Rousey will be making an appearance at the upcoming UK show, Clash at the Castle.

After a controversial loss at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Ronda Rousey took out her frustration on the official who counted her shoulders for a three count. She was reportedly fined for attacking the referee. However, her frustration was almost certainly justified as it was the second time she has lost due to a poor call by an official.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE has plans to use Rousey for their upcoming show in the UK but there is no indication yet that it will be for the title:

“While we don’t have this confirmed as a rematch for Clash at the Castle, we do have confirmed that at press time the plan was for Rousey to be on that show.” [H/T - WON]

Clash at The Castle is set to be the biggest WWE show outside the US in decades. It will be interesting to see if the company books another Rousey vs. Morgan clash for the show.

Ronda Rousey has lost four times in her WWE career

Following the first Women's Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was introduced to Ronda Rousey when she made an appearance after the match and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. She ultimately made her in-ring debut at The Grandest Show of Them All, defeating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle.

She then defeated Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018. At the time, fans were behind new rising star Becky Lynch. The Man became one of the most talked about personalities in the company and eventually handed Rousey her first loss at WrestleMania 35.

In 2022, she returned at the Royal Rumble and won the match. She immediately began feuding with Charlotte Flair, who handed her the second loss of her career in controversial fashion. Rousey got her revenge as she kayfabe broke Flair's arm at WrestleMania Backlash and won the title.

However, Rousey lost twice in less than 5 weeks to current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's first loss came when Morgan cashed in her MITB contract on a beaten and bruised Rousey. Her second loss came at SummerSlam as she got pinned in controversial fashion. It will be interesting to see what transpires between the two in the coming weeks.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below!

