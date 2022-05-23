WWE reportedly looking at new opponent for Ronda Rousey following former Champion's suspension

Recent reports seem to suggest that WWE is looking for a new opponent for the current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey after the suspension of Sasha Banks.

WWE's original plan was for Banks to face off against Ronda. This was before Banks and her Tag Team partner Naomi walked out of the arena during RAW last week. It led to their immediate suspension and they were stripped of their Tag Team Championship as well.

With Banks now out of the picture, Dave Meltzer stated on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE is aiming to find Rousey a new opponent.

"That was never the plan [for Ronda to have a rematch against Raquel Gonzalez]. The plan was Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks. So, now they have to make a new plan. You’ve got Raquel Gonzalez, you’ve got Natalya, you’ve got Shayna." Meltzer added: "You could do Becky Lynch, but they’re not going to do Ronda Rousey – Becky Lynch. You know, Bianca Belair and Asuka are together, it’s not going to be that. So yeah, you could send Carmella or whatever. You could send Rhea Ripley." H/T Ringside News

With WWE's next premium live event, Hell in a Cell taking place on June 5, the company will want to find a new opponent for Rousey as soon as possible. Fans will have to stay tuned to Friday Night SmackDown to see if an opponent for Rousey is announced on the show.

Ronda Rousey recently faced off against SmackDown's newest star

After defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to become the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rousey sought to get right back into action.

On the May 13 edition of SmackDown, Ronda issued an open challenge to any member of the roster to face off against her for the championship.

To answer the call, the Superstar was none other than the former NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Rodiguez.

Rousey would go on to retain her title. However, Raquel Rodriguez came out of the contest looking like a million dollars having just gone toe-to-toe with the former UFC Champion.

