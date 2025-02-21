  • home icon
  Ronda Rousey was planned to eliminate all 29 women in the Royal Rumble and win the match; top star walked out from WWE - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:08 GMT
The star returned in a big way (Credit: WWE.com)
A report has revealed that at one point, the plan for Ronda Rousey was for her to eliminate every other woman in the Royal Rumble match and win the entire match. A top star walked out from WWE as a result.

Vince McMahon has always had very unique perspectives on what should be happening in wrestling shows. TJ Wilson apparently walked away from WWE for a while because of his plans. According to a report from Fightful Select, he pitched plans for Ronda Rousey to eliminate the entire field in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Given that there are 30 women in the match, this would mean her eliminating 29 others to win the match herself after eliminating everyone else. This was also going to be her first match in two and a half years.

The report stated that McMahon intended to make this happen because they had Ronda Rousey on a full-time schedule for a while. Eventually, she went on to win the match after spending 10 minutes in the contest, entering at No. 28 and eliminating four other people instead of 29.

According to the report, TJ Wilson walked away from WWE for a period of time ahead of the Royal Rumble, and the reason that has been stated is because the plans that Vince McMahon had were so wild that he had trouble coexisting there. They brought back Fit Finlay to help produce the match.

Rousey and Vince McMahon are not involved in WWE at this time.

