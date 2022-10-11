Ronda Rousey's WWE status reportedly changed following Extreme Rules 

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules after Liv Morgan passed out rather than tapping out when she was locked in a submission.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been teasing a heel turn for several months, and according to a report by PWinsider, Rousey is now listed as a heel on the internal roster for the company.

"Although it has been obvious for some time this was the direction she was going in, we are told that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is now considered a heel internally."

Rousey was able to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules but was unable to force Morgan to tap out since the former Champion opted to pass out instead, which made Morgan look strong-willed.

The ending to Ronda Rousey's Extreme Rules match could tease a change

Morgan's unwillingness to tap out has led many fans to believe that she could be undergoing a character change. After the show, the star blacked out all of her Twitter accounts following a backstage interview where she was in the dark.

Many fans believe that Liv Morgan's darker character could be connected to the return of Bray Wyatt and that the former Women's Champion could be unveiled as Abby The Witch in the new Firefly Fun House set up on WWE TV.

This wouldn't be a huge stretch since fans are currently unaware which stars are underneath the masks, but it appears that Bray Wyatt is going to continue dropping clues despite already making his return.

Do you think Liv Morgan will align herself with Bray Wyatt following her loss at Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

