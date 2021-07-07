Rumor Roundup: Former champion quit WWE because of mental health issues, Brock Lesnar purposely injured top name because of backstage heat?(6th July 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE.

In today's edition, we will take a look at the reason why a match between two top superstars in WWE turned violent, why the son of WWE legend had to quit, a major SmackDown botch and much more.

There had been rumors floating around which suggested that AEW was very much interested in signing a top SmackDown superstar. We will take a look at whether or not this superstar will be jumping ship anytime soon.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big stories from the world of WWE:

#5. Reason why Ted Dibiase Jr. quit WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Ted Dibiase Jr. spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE Superstar talked about his time in WWE, why he had to quit the company and what role his father played in his decision to leave WWE.

Dibiase Jr. is the son of WWE legend Ted Dibiase who can be seen on WWE NXT. Dibiase Jr. left WWE in 2013 after turning down an offer for a five-year deal with WWE.

“I was battling some things internally. There were some mental health issues. I was going through depression and anxiety, and also being a new father. I just knew. What I didn’t have growing up, although I had this iconic father I love dearly, he wasn’t at my birthdays." DiBiase continued, "He also wasn’t there for my football or soccer games. I believe the greatest asset we have in our world is time.''

Ted Dibiase Jr. expressed how time is the most valuable asset and spending his time with his son was one of the greatest gifts he could give his son.

