Rumor Roundup: Former WWE champion to join AEW at 'All Out', details on politics involved in Brock Lesnar's return, Unhappiness over Becky Lynch's comeback (28th August 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of WWE for you. Today's edition will focus heavily on Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's recent return to WWE and the major backstage upheaval that it has caused.

We will also take a look at the real reason for Brock Lesnar finally returning to WWE after months of inaction. The Beast Incarnate shocked the WWE Universe when he came out to confront Roman Reigns after his match against John Cena. We will take a look at what the future holds for the two men.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors emanating from the WWE gossip mill:

#5 Backstage politics involved in Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

Dave Melzter of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the main reason for Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE at SummerSlam was related to CM Punk joining AEW.

He stated that the FOX network was not happy that WWE were unable to bring CM Punk to SmackDown. In order to appease the network, WWE had to bring Brock Lesnar back to feud with SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Unlike Becky Lynch, Lesnar's return was not initially planned for SummerSlam and it was political pressure by FOX because of which WWE “felt the need to get Lesnar and (Becky) Lynch to SmackDown right away.”

Meltzer also talked about WWE's relationship with FOX, saying that the two parties have often found themselves not on the same page.

“The situation with Fox and WWE is always up and down with the key being that Fox’s SmackDown is used to promote Peacock, the streaming service of NBCU, particularly since Fox has its own streaming services they are rolling out,” said Meltzer.

He also mentioned that Brock Lesnar managed to get himself another splendid deal because the timing of it was right.

