Rumor Roundup: Veteran quits WWE to join AEW, 8-time world champion requested release because of financial woes, Issue with Roman Reigns (1st July 2021)

#5 Veteran Sonjay Dutt left WWE to join AEW as a producer

It was recently reported that former IMPACT Wrestling superstar and WWE producer Sonjay Dutt left the company just two years after he joined. It was speculated that his decision to leave the promotion was based on some big backstage changes that were taking place.

However, it has now been reported that Dutt has already taken a position as a full-time producer with AEW. Here is what Cageside seats stated:

Shortly after news broke he’d resigned from WWE, PW Insider reports Sonjay Dutt was backstage at Dynamite last night. He’s believed to have signed on with AEW as a full-time producer.

Sonjay Dutt has not competed in-ring since 2017 due to an Achilles injury. The superstar was a main stay in TNA for years and has held the X-Division Championship there. He worked as a producer in IMPACT Wrestling from 2017 to 2019 when he joined WWE.

Dutt is a veteran of the sport and joining AEW will certainly help the young company as his eye for high-flying matches is very well-known.

