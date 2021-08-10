Rumor killer on the reason for Bray Wyatt's WWE absence after WrestleMania and when he was due back - Reports

There were a lot of false rumors out there regarding Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE following this year's WrestleMania.

Over the last couple of months, there have been persistent rumors that Bray Wyatt hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania due to "mental health issues." We now know that this isn't the case.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Bray Wyatt had family engagements keeping him away from WWE in both May and June and that the reports of mental health issues were falsely reported.

SRS also confirms that Bray Wyatt is 100% cleared and could wrestle tonight if he were able to. Judging by Wyatt's latest tweet, it appears he's chomping at the bit to reinvent "The Fiend" character elsewhere in a few months.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Bray Wyatt was originally scheduled to return to WWE RAW tonight in Orlando

Had Bray Wyatt not been released last weekend, he was tentatively scheduled to return to RAW tonight in Orlando. Instead, he must wait out his 90-day non-compete clause before moving onto his next destination.

During his time away from WWE, Sapp also reported that Wyatt was "adding creative elements to his character" in preparation for his return to RAW. Theoretically, Wyatt can use whatever he comes up with going forward under a new name later this year.

While Bray Wyatt's post-WWE future is unknown, his recent tweet certainly reveals that he isn't done with professional wrestling. Wherever Wyatt might end up next, you can be sure his legion of fans will follow.

What are your thoughts on this Bray Wyatt rumor killer? How would you like to see Wyatt carry on "The Fiend" character post-WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

