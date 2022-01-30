Rumor killer on WWE changing the finish of the women's Royal Rumble match - Reports 

Ronda Rousey made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble and expectedly won the women's match to secure a guaranteed shot at one of the women's titles. The last-minute nature of Rousey's comeback gave rise to speculation about the company possibly changing the Royal Rumble match's finish.

However, Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Ronda Rousey was always slated to be victorious in the contest. It was noted that Rousey was the sole contender to win the match after WWE agreed upon a deal with the former RAW Women's Champion.

Meltzer even added that even though the men's Royal Rumble match underwent multiple booking changes, Brock Lesnar coming out on top might have been the original plan. Here's what Dave Meltzer reported about the Rumble finishes:

"I'd seen things being said that the women's match finish was changed, and it was not. You know, ever since like the deal was done for Rousey to do the show and it all came out and everything, she was winning. You know, that was always the finish. So, I'm sure it's with Flair even though they probably, I mean they were a lot of changes probably. I know the men's match was taken whatever, you know, there were a lot of changes made, but I'm sure the end result was the end result. The Rousey end result was also what was scheduled and everything like that," revealed Dave Meltzer.

What's next for Ronda Rousey after winning the WWE Royal Rumble match?

Ronda Rousey's return was the worst-kept secret of the year, as most fans already knew before the Royal Rumble that Rousey was scheduled to return and begin a program with Becky Lynch.

The Rumble victory has laid the groundwork for the storyline as Rousey should ideally choose The Man when she appears on WWE RAW tomorrow night.

The former UFC champion may be a regular face on the red brand moving forward as she looks set to have a massive singles match with The Man at WrestleMania 38.

