Rumored canceled plans for match featuring Montez Ford

WWE reportedly altered plans for a singles match between Montez Ford and Jey Uso last week.

The Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams on WWE's main roster. They won a championship contenders bout against The Usos last month, earning a shot at the unified tag team titles.

Last week on RAW (June 27), Ford faced Jey in singles action. WWE announced that the bout's winner would get to pick the stipulation of the upcoming unified tag team championship match at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Now, according to a report by Fightful, WWE scrapped plans for The Street Profits to set the stipulation for the championship bout at MITB. Instead, The Usos beat The Street Profits in a standard tag team match to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Huskey518 @Huskey5181 But anyway who you got Montez ford or jey uso #WWERaw and what stipulation you think it will be at #MITB But anyway who you got Montez ford or jey uso #WWERaw and what stipulation you think it will be at #MITB

The match at MITB, however, wasn't without controversy. The bout ended with Ford's right shoulder off the mat when pinned for the three count.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins might part ways in the future

Last week on SmackDown, during the Ask Anything segment hosted by Kayla Braxton, there seemed to be some tension between the two superstars.

In a recent interaction with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Montez Ford stated if their tag team splits due to the draft, they might compete as singles stars:

“If the draft happens and, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Check out the video below:

Given the debatable ending to their match at MITB and Ford seemingly vying for a world title in the company, it's yet to be seen how they're booked going forward. The duo has already had one reign each as the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far