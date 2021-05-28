Rumored Hell in a Cell match for Roman Reigns might not happen - Reports

One of the biggest questions on everyone's mind has been who Roman Reigns will face at Hell in a Cell this year. Hell in a Cell pay-per-view usually takes place in October every year. However, this year, the show is set to take place in June ahead of the Money in the Bank show. One of the speculated reasons for HIAC happening in June was the recent return of Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns' cousin Jimmy Uso returned a few weeks back and has been at loggerheads with The Head of The Table. Unlike his brother Jey Uso, Jimmy has stoop up to Reigns and refused to become a 'right-hand man' for him. This has sparked trouble in the family.

It is widely believed that Roman Reigns will be facing Jimmy Uso inside Hell in a Cell this year, much like he faced Jey Uso last year. However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no such plans in place for Reigns.

The Roman Reigns main issue seems to be with Jimmy Uso but we are told that match is not scheduled for the PPV.

Who will Roman Reigns face at Hell in a Cell?

If the report is true and WWE has no plans for Roman Reigns to face Jimmy Uso, then it leaves a very small pool of wrestlers that he could face at the pay-per-view. WWE will want The Tribal Chief to defend his Universal Championship at the event and might be looking at a stop-gap opponent for the show.

As per the report, some of the matches that are set to take place at the event include Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley vs. either Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair is the only match officially announced for the show. Nothing else seems strongly hinted at this point, past Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Do you think WWE should have Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso face each other inside Hell in a Cell? Leave your comments below.

