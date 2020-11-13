Rumored reason why Vince McMahon missed last week's SmackDown

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been a constant presence backstage in WWE, be it on WWE RAW or SmackDown. But, McMahon missed last week's SmackDown, as per PWInsider. The report stated that this was the first show he had missed since WWE moved to the ThunderDome in August.

Now, a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed the rumored reason why Vince McMahon missed the Blue brand's show.

Why Vince McMahon miss last week's SmackDown

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is rumored to have missed the show due to the United States presidential election results.

"There was a hint to us this was related to the election results in some form.” (via WrestlingNews)

Vince McMahon is friends with current US President Donald Trump, who was unsuccessful in winning the election once again.

SmackDown was reportedly run by Executive Director Bruce Prichard, along with Ryan Callahan and Ed Koskey.

On last week's SmackDown, we saw a rematch from Hell in a Cell as Bayley and Sasha Banks faced off once again for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Banks won the contest and defended her title for the very first time on the main roster. She was then attacked by Carmella, who seems to be her next challenger.

King Corbin prevailed over Rey Mysterio in a singles match to be added to the men's SmackDown Survivor Series team. He will join Kevin Owens, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins in the Blue brand's team for Survivor Series. Rollins had defeated Otis on last week's show and was added to the SmackDowm men's team for Survivor Series. Another member will be confirmed soon.

Ruby Riott defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega on last week's SmackDown to be added to the women's SmackDown Survivor Series team, and she will join Bianca Belair and three other Superstars.

We don't know yet if Vince McMahon will be on this week's SmackDown show, which is the penultimate one before Survivor Series, which will take place on November 22, 2020. Survivor Series will also take place at the ThunderDome at the Amway Center.