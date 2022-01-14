Planned WrestleMania opponents for Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will likely walk into WrestleMania 38 as champions. As per reports, WWE's plan is to have Reigns face Brock Lesnar, Lynch take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship and Flair face Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at the show.

It also states that Seth Rollins was to be featured as the fourth top champion heading into WrestleMania. However, a change of plans at Day 1 had led to further alterations in the original WrestleMania plans.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that the original plans for the 'big four' matches at WrestleMania featured Bianca Belair, Big E and others as challengers:

''The original plans for WrestleMania were for the big four title matches to be Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, Rollins as WWE champion defending against either Big E, Bobby Lashley or Kevin Owens, but likely whoever wins the Rumble and E was the favorite, Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair,'' said Meltzer

He also believes that Brock Lesnar would have won the Universal title at Day 1 had his match with Roman Reigns taken place, although he can't say that for sure.

Who will Charlotte Flair face at WrestleMania?

The SmackDown Women's Champion has no ongoing feud right now. The Queen will be taking part in the Royal Rumble match despite being a champion already. However, WWE has plans for her to face Sasha Banks at the show.

Despite Sasha Banks' recent absence from Smackdown due to a leg injury, she is expected to return before WrestleMania. The report stated that if the plan between Flair and Banks seems to be in jeopardy then Bayley could be a viable alternative as well.

