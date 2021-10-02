Backstage details on Brock Lesnar-Jeff Hardy segment - Reports

Brock Lesnar's backstage segment on tonight's episode of SmackDown was pre-taped, as per a report by PWInsider.

Lesnar had a huge staredown with Roman Reigns on the Blue Brand. The segment ended with Lesnar putting down Reigns and The Usos. Later in the night, "The Beast Incarnate" interrupted Kayla Braxton's interview with former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy, revealing himself to be a free agent.

As per PWInsider, Brock Lesnar left the arena following his attack on The Bloodline in the opening segment. Lesnar's backstage segment was reportedly pre-taped.

Brock Lesnar is determined to take the Universal Title from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar's raw strength was on display when he put down Roman Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown. He will face Reigns for the latter's Universal title at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021.

When Lesnar interrupted Jeff Hardy backstage, both men nodded at each other, and Hardy left the spot in a hurry. Fans who have kept up with Lesnar's WWE career are well aware of his feud with Hardy. The latter is well-aware of The Beast Incarnate's wrath.

After his debut, Lesnar's first significant feud on the main roster was against The Hardy Boyz, which led to a Lesnar vs. Jeff Hardy outing at the 2002 Backlash pay-per-view. Lesnar was victorious that night and later defeated Matt Hardy as well.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is a match that the WWE Universe has witnessed on various occasions. The two men have squared off twice at WrestleMania.

However, the roles have been reversed this time around. Reigns is a top heel on WWE TV, while Lesnar has displayed babyface tendencies since his return at SummerSlam 2021.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will walk out of Crown Jewel with his hand held high?

