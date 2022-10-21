It has been reported that WWE and its Chief Content Officer, Triple H, are keen on having an annual Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom.

Last September, WWE presented Clash At The Castle from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show was the first major WWE stadium show to take place in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley. The show was a palpable hit with more than 60,000 fans attending the event.

After such a successful event, Dave Meltzer posted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is planning on returning to the country very soon.

"There are a lot of PPV changes rumored for 2023 which include the idea of doing one PPV per year from the U.K. to go along with the two from Saudi Arabia. The other change seems to be less gimmick named PPV shows." [H/T WrestleTalk]

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales



Tickets Distributed => 62,215



Announced attendance => 62,296



[patreon.com/WrestleTix] WWE Clash at the Castle [FINAL COUNT]Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00Principality Stadium, Cardiff, WalesTickets Distributed => 62,215Announced attendance => 62,296 WWE Clash at the Castle [FINAL COUNT]Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00Principality Stadium, Cardiff, WalesTickets Distributed => 62,215Announced attendance => 62,296[patreon.com/WrestleTix] https://t.co/JGBFPEFKAS

The standout matches from Clash At The Castle saw Sheamus take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship whilst the UK's own Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H on the success of Clash At The Castle

Despite the event in the Welsh capital being put in place prior to The Game taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative, the structure and storytelling of the show was entirely put together by Triple H.

Following on from Clash At The Castle, Triple H took to social media, where he asked the WWE Universe which country should host a major Premium Live Event next.

"#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!" [H/T Twitter]

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event will see the company venture abroad again, as Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 5th, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Which country would you like to see host a Premium Live Event in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes