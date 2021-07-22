Samoa Joe set for in-ring return at NXT TakeOver 36 - Reports

Former WWE United States champion Samoa Joe will have his first match since February of last year at NXT TakeOver 36. The bout will be for the NXT Title.

During the tapings of the episode of NXT set to air on July 27th, the main event of TakeOver was reportedly confirmed to be Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. The event will take place on August 22nd.

Kross vs. Joe for the NXT title is official for the 8-22 Takeover. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 22, 2021

According to another report from Fightful, Joe offered William Regal his resignation as the General Manager's enforcer and, instead, wanted to face Kross in a match. The paperwork was signed and the match was set.

Before returning to NXT back in June, Samoa Joe was part of the commentary team on RAW while recuperating from an injury he sustained during a commercial shoot. He would be on the team for nearly a year before initially being let go in what turned out to be a wave of WWE releases.

Samoa Joe wrestles again and that is all I need to hear. https://t.co/rBmkQrcYzF — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 22, 2021

Samoa Joe returns to NXT

Thankfully, Samoa Joe was brought back to the fold by Triple H, who was apparently not very happy about his release and brought him back as quickly as he could to prevent him from going to another company.

He appeared on WWE TV as an enforcer for General Manager William Regal. Joe specifically singled out Karrion Kross due to Joe's perception that the NXT Champion was disrespecting Regal.

Samoa Joe was the special referee in the NXT Championship match between Kross and Johnny Gargano last week. After the bout was done, Kross followed up by putting Joe in the Kross Jacket, causing him to pass out.

In this week's episode, Joe spent the entire time waiting for Kross to arrive at the Capitol Wrestling Center to get his revenge. However, the NXT Champion turned the tables on Joe and left after attacking William Regal.

WWE Universe will be hyped by the news as they have been anxiously waiting to see Samoa Joe make his in-ring return.

