Sasha Banks has allegedly alienated the WWE roster

A new report has emerged that states Sasha Banks has alienated the entire WWE roster.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a planned six-pack challenge between Banks, Naomi, Duodrop, Nikki A.S.H., Becky Lynch, and Asuka was called off shortly before the show. Banks and Naomi were reportedly unhappy with their creative direction as tag team champions and walked out of WWE RAW.

According to Ringside News, Banks has not been well-liked by her peers in the locker room. After the walk-out, the report states that Banks has alienated the entire locker room. A few years ago, a report suggested that The Boss was unhappy with WWE creative and asked Vince McMahon to release her from her contract. The source states:

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier We can confirm the big heat on Sasha Banks backstage in WWE is legit.



In fact, we were told that "Sasha is not well liked" backstage in WWE. At this point she has, "alienated everyone backstage."



On the other hand, we were told that Naomi is "well liked." We can confirm the big heat on Sasha Banks backstage in WWE is legit. In fact, we were told that "Sasha is not well liked" backstage in WWE. At this point she has, "alienated everyone backstage." On the other hand, we were told that Naomi is "well liked."

The situation for Sasha has gotten worse over time. Meanwhile, there seems to be no major heat from the locker room towards Naomi at this point in time.

Speculations on why Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE RAW

The wrestling world was in disbelief when current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW. Per WWE's official statement, they left their titles at John Laurinaitis' desk before leaving the arena.

According to WrestleTalk, the women's tag team division has been in a bleak state for months. A source reportedly close to Naomi stated that the superstar was not happy with the state of the tag division.

Several reports from Fightful and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) stated that the creative differences between the duo and the writers is what led to the champions walking out of the show.

The women's tag team division has suffered a lot ever since it was revived. Banks and Naomi gave their best to bring the division back to its glory, but the recent dismantling of several tag teams and booking of the champions hasn't helped. The situation will become clearer as the story progresses further in the coming days.

