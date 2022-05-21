Former WWE writer says Sasha Banks's contract will expire very soon

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide has stated that Sasha Banks's contract will expire sooner rather than later.

Sasha Banks has been the talk of professional wrestling ever since she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out before WWE RAW. The duo has been pin-drop silent about their reason for the walkout.

According to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, Sasha Banks's contract is about to expire within the year. On The Masked Man Show, Famuyide stated that the duo's contract was coming up and they were both in talks to negotiate before their premature exit on Monday Night Raw.

As of now, there has been no indication of The Boss and The Glow returning to WWE to work things out.

One possibility states that the duo could sit out their contracts for the next two months and will eventually be released. Others stated that the pairing will return to the company in no time. It will be interesting to see how the fans react, whether they decide to stay or leave WWE.

Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status for tonight's SmackDown

Last week on RAW, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Banks and Naomi were scheduled to be a part of the show. Scheduled for the main event was a six-pack challenge that included the pair, which was later scrapped.

The duo's decision to take a stand regarding their creative direction in the company has been headline news all week. Neither party is prepared to give in.

WWE @WWE Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici… Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi wwe.com/article/offici…

According to a report by PWInsider, neither of the two stars have been spotted in town for tonight’s show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The report also states that Banks was reportedly on a different flight going from Minneapolis to Orlando.

Naomi and Banks would have been expected to appear on the blue brand, but that's not the case. It will be interesting to see how the women's tag division continues after the champions' recent departure.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris