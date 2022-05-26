Sasha Banks and Naomi replace Roman Reigns on advert for upcoming episode of SmackDown 

Sasha Banks and Naomi have replaced Roman Reigns in adverts for the June 24th episode of SmackDown live from Texas. This comes over a month after the two women walked out of WWE.

Banks and Naomi were suspended from the company last week after exiting ahead of RAW and leaving the Women's Tag Team Championships behind. It has since been confirmed that the two women are no longer on the road with WWE and haven't appeared on TV since.

WWE is still advertising the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live from the Moody Center in Texas but has updated the listings to make it clear that Roman Reigns will not be in attendance.

Despite changing up the advertisement, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been added to the listing for the show.

Whilst these advertisements have been updated to match Reigns' new schedule, there's a chance that they were released before Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. There is also a chance that WWE has opted against changing the listings and images for now just in case they are able to patch things up with Banks and Naomi and the two women return in the next month.

Roman Reigns is set to take a hiatus from WWE this summer

Roman Reigns currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the Tribal Chief is set to take an extended break from the company this summer.

After initially being advertised for the show in Texas, the company has since removed Reigns from the listing, as the star is expected to take a leave of absence this summer and is only advertised to be part of Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

Reigns won't be part of the upcoming Hell in a Cell event either and recently noted that he will no longer be wrestling at WWE Live Events.

