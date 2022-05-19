Recent reports suggest why Sasha Banks and Naomi have not yet been fired by WWE

According to the latest reports, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi won't be fired despite their recent actions.

This past Monday on RAW, Banks, and Naomi walked out of the arena as they were unsatisfied with their current booking as tag champions and the women's tag team division not being taken seriously by WWE higher-ups.

Despite walking out of their place of work, Dave Meltzer reported on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio why the two superstars are yet to be fired:

"If it was another time and another place, it's very possible that they would have been fired, but it's this time and this place. I remember when the Charlotte Flair thing happened with Becky Lynch and I was talking to people there and it was kind of, like, if it was another time and another place, yeah, they would have fired Charlotte Flair for what she did on live TV screwing up the angle on purpose. But it's, like, do you want to send her to AEW? No. And essentially nothing happened and they don't want to send either of them to AEW. Then you've got the whole Naomi married to Jimmy Uso...It's just a waiting game to see what happens next." (H/T: Cultaholic)

With Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout just a few days ago, it may be some time before the full story of what transpired this past Monday comes to light.

Sasha Banks and her activity on social media may be a worry for WWE

Since the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the arena on Monday, fans have been waiting to hear a response from Naomi or Sasha Banks.

While both have remained relatively quiet, Banks' activity on her Twitter account has hinted at how she may be feeling.

The Boss unfollowed many big names on WWE's roster, including Bayley, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Vince McMahon.

Casey Morgan @CaseyMorgan94 What is with Sasha Banks with the unfollowing spree that she’s been doing? She originally had followed close to 275 accounts. She even unfollows both Bayley & Mikaze. Now she follows only 6 accounts (Naomi, Tamina Snuka, Snoop Dogg, John Cena, MrSashaBanks & Sasha Banks Daily). What is with Sasha Banks with the unfollowing spree that she’s been doing? She originally had followed close to 275 accounts. She even unfollows both Bayley & Mikaze. Now she follows only 6 accounts (Naomi, Tamina Snuka, Snoop Dogg, John Cena, MrSashaBanks & Sasha Banks Daily). https://t.co/aeSd4qTgnO

As someone who has begun to build a career outside of WWE, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that fans may never see Sasha Banks in the ring again.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Abhinav Singh