Backstage update on Sasha Banks injury in match against Charlotte Flair - Reports

The WWE Universe got quite the terrifying scare when Sasha Banks appeared to have been injured at a Live Event in Fayetteville, NC. The Boss went up against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match was progressing as expected until a moment which left Banks struggling to compete.

An awkwardly placed leg as Banks took an over-the-knee backbreaker led to her hitting the mat hard. According to PWinsider, the former WWE Women's Champion has a sprained leg after the bump she took in the match against The Queen.

Banks was then covered by Flair, but she kicked out despite the injury. The match went on, but ended quickly after Charlotte hit a Natural Selection to retain her championship.

Banks looked to be in great discomfort as the referee threw the "X-sign" in the air to signal for medical assistance. She was gently taken away from the ring by officials to be checked further.

After suffering the injury, Sasha Banks addressed the status of her health. The Legit Boss tweeted out that she was okay and appreciates all the love and support from the WWE Universe.

The severity of Sasha Banks' injury and whether she can return to the ring is yet to be confirmed.

The WWE roster appears to be in shambles after getting hit with a wave of Covid cases and injuries, pulling superstars out of action. Most recently, Drew McIntyre was removed from action after it was reported that he's going through pressing neck issues.

Roman Reigns was also pulled out of his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 after testing positive for Covid.

We can only hope these setbacks don't take too much away from the Road to WrestleMania.

