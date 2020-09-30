Sasha Banks vs Bayley Hell in a Cell main event planned for upcoming WWE pay-per-view [rumour]

It would appear that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and former best friends, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley are set for a Hell in a Cell showdown next month.

According to reputable Twitter account WrestleVotes, Sasha Banks vs Bayley is the planned main event, as of now, for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 25, 2020.

WrestleVotes also disclosed that the planned main event between The Boss and the SmackDown Women's Champion will also take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure:

"Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event."

Sasha Banks vs Bayley inside Hell in a Cell is the planned main event as of now for the 10/25 PPV event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 29, 2020

This would mark the first time that Bayley has ever competed in a Hell in a Cell match in WWE. Whereas, Sasha Banks has competed twice inside Hell in a Cell, losing on both occasions to Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch respectively.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have a storied history in WWE that goes all the way back to their days as members of the NXT roster. The Boss and The Role Model had one of the greatest feuds in WWE NXT history, including their classic match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Since then, both WWE Superstars have largely remained as team mates during their WWE careers. As a tag team Sasha Banks and Bayley have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions, becoming the inaugural champions in 2019.

Advertisement

At one point in 2020, Sasha Banks and Bayley held all the Women's Championships available in WWE. Sasha Banks was the RAW Women's Champion, Bayley was the SmackDown Women's Champion and both Superstars were also the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, after The Boss lost the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at SummerSlam, followed by The Golden Role Models losing their Tag Team Championships to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bayley brutally attacked her best friend last month on SmackDown.

Ever since the attack, Sasha Banks has been seen on WWE television with a neck brace to sell her injuries. Despite being hurt, Sasha Banks attacked Bayley this past Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush, utilising a steel chair and a kendo stick.

What are your thoughts on a potential Sasha Banks vs Bayley Hell in a Cell match at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view?