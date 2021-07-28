Sasha Banks' WWE return date potentially revealed - Reports 

Sasha Banks has been missing from WWE since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania in April.

The Boss made a brief appearance on SmackDown a few days later, but it was Bayley who went on to challenge Belair for the Championship following the biggest show of the year.

Banks has been on hiatus from WWE with no apparent return date, but the former Women's Champion was recently listed as one of the featured stars of this year's SummerSlam on WWE's official website.

Bayley suffered an ACL injury ahead of Money in the Bank last weekend which led to her Women's Championship match being scrapped and Carmella instead being handed back-to-back opportunities.

Bayley's injury means Bianca Belair has no challenger heading into SummerSlam, but both Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks are ready to make their return to the company.

Sasha Banks' WWE future post SummerSlam

The Boss isn't currently scheduled to be part of any episodes of SmackDown heading into SummerSlam but is advertised for a number of post-show episodes at the beginning of September.

Banks is advertised to appear at the September 3rd show in Jacksonville, Florida. The Boss is also scheduled to be part of the September 10 Super edition of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. It was earlier reported that John Cena will also be part of the show, meaning that The Summer of Cena could be extended past SummerSlam.

Given that Banks wasn't handed her Championship rematch following WrestleMania, The Boss could make her return and cash in this opportunity at SummerSlam. If the company wants this year's show to be the biggest of the year, then it's hard to see it getting underway without The Boss.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande