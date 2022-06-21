Sasha Banks' WWE contract status reportedly getting complicated

WWE has a lot on its plate at the moment, and it's troubling that the Sasha Banks situation is reportedly getting even more complicated. The puzzling question of The Boss's release is turning into a fascinating mystery the more it's leading on.

It all started with Banks allegedly being unhappy with her booking as the Women's Tag Team Championship and walking out before her scheduled match on RAW with Naomi. Since then, reports have claimed that she has already been released from the company, with confirmation arriving from multiple different sources.

But another conflicting report from Dave Meltzer has arrived. Meltzer recently spoke on TSN's ‘Sunday Night’s Main Event' and clarified that Sasha Banks' release from her contract is currently being negotiated:

“As far as I know, the only thing that I have been told is that they are negotiating it right now. I don’t know that the negotiation is final. I know that it’s been written (in media reports) that it is." Dave Meltzer said. "The last I asked, which would have been two days ago, it was not final but it wouldn’t shock me if it happened this week. That is how it was described to me a couple of days ago. Where it is at this moment, I don’t know." (H/T: RSN)

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes



Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources.Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract. The word backstage from SmackDown tonight is that the report from @TheRajGiri is indeed accurate according to multiple sources. Sasha Banks has been released from her WWE contract.

WWE seems to be distancing themselves from Sasha Banks

Amidst all the recent controversies coming forth in WWE, it seems the company is taking a stand on one side and moving away from Sasha Banks. The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi were called out on RAW and Smackdown following their walkout and were labeled as unprofessional by the promotion.

Both superstars were suspended without pay for their actions, but it seems Banks is taking most of the fall from the controversial walkout. The signs of WWE being quite unhappy with her were apparent as they've sought to censor all of her mentions from television.

Most recently, a fan brought a sign emblazoned with "Sasha Krew 4 Life" to SmackDown, which was highly visible right behind Raquel Gonzales as she celebrated her win over Shayna Baszler. WWE eventually edited the sign to be blank when posting the photos from the night.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life



( they photoshopped the Sasha sign)



WWE PETTY 4 LIFE( they photoshopped the Sasha sign) WWE PETTY 4 LIFE( they photoshopped the Sasha sign)😭😂 https://t.co/YVp81oDWxW

It's been reported that Sasha Banks has gotten her attorney involved, reportedly to negotiate her release from the company. Hopefully, the conflict is resolved as soon as possible so that both sides can move forward from the confusing mess.

