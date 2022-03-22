Scrapped plans reveal current champion joining Bray Wyatt as "The Shiend" against Alexa Bliss in WWE 2K22

Bray Wyatt's release from WWE last year was arguably one the biggest shockers as The Fiend was a highly entertaining, intriguing, and marketable gimmick. We now have some interesting updates on scrapped plans for 2K22 involving Wyatt and The Fiend.

Reddit user Pepsiguy2 has revealed a storyline from the cut content of WWE 2K22 that has current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke joining Wyatt, getting possessed by The Fiend, and becoming "The Shiend" in the female MyCareer mode.

"Hi fireflies! Hello there! And welcome to a very special episode of The Firefly Funhouse! As you know, I love making new friends, and I recently made a very special one! Her name was Dana Brooke. But now, she's got a new name that's oodles better! She's now known as The Shiend!"

The Shiend goes up against Alexa Bliss, who is referred to as "Bray Wyatt's former associate" in the script, hinting that this storyline takes place after the end of the alliance between Bliss and Wyatt.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are witnessing one of the most haunting debuts in WWE history, as The Shiend faces off in her first ever match against Bray Wyatt’s former associate, Alexa Bliss."

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's storyline ended rather abruptly on WWE television last year

The pairing of Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend was one of the most bizarre yet creatively amazing angles on WWE television in recent memory.

It all started when Bliss appeared during the cinematic match between Wyatt and Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in 2020. Soon, she tapped completely into the dark side and joined forces with The Fiend.

Their alliance came to an end when Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend during his WrestleMania 37 match against Randy Orton. While fans were expecting this to lead to some sort of a feud between Bliss and Wyatt, the angle was abruptly ended.

Wyatt disappeared from WWE television for several months before getting released by the company in July 2021. As for Bliss, she just claimed that she didn't need The Fiend anymore and introduced the WWE Universe to her evil doll Lilly.

