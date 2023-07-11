Seven-time champion suffers injury ahead of WWE RAW; planned match seemingly scrapped - Reports

In a stunning turn of events, a top name has reportedly suffered an injury ahead of WWE RAW.

The star is none other than Becky Lynch, who, according to a new report, is not medically cleared to compete on the red brand tonight.

The Man was slated to face Zoey Stark in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. Zoey got involved in the feud between Becky and Trish Stratus at Night of Champions and assisted the Hall of Famer in picking up the victory. The three stars were also in action at Money in the Bank, but their internal issues prevented either of them from winning the briefcase.

Becky Lynch looked all set to exact revenge against the rising star for interfering in her business. However, it looks like she may have to wait a little longer, as according to WRKD Wrestling, the seven-time champion has suffered an injury and is currently waiting to be cleared, which has also put the planned match in jeopardy.

Becky Lynch will reportedly get a chance to settle her score with Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam. The two women have been at odds for the last few months and have already collided on one occasion.

