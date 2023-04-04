Several last-minute changes made to WWE RAW after WrestleMania - Reports

The WWE Raw After WrestleMania 39 was seemingly an underwhelming affair, with one of the biggest shocks coming when Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Traditionally, the show has been known for surprises, debuts, and returns, but it appears that the company made a lot of last-minute changes to the show before it made it to air.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, at least two matches were scrapped or changed, with the original rundown having the women colliding in two triple-threat matches to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp This show is categorically different than how it was laid out even a few hours ago. At least two matches scrapped or changed This show is categorically different than how it was laid out even a few hours ago. At least two matches scrapped or changed

Instead, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan battled Damage CTRL in a very short affair to decide who would face Lita and Becky Lynch next week on WWE RAW. Omos vs. Elias was originally not listed or mentioned, but the match was moved to within the first hour as The Giant looked to bounce back from his WrestleMania loss to Brock Lesnar.

Shayna Baszler may have been injured at WrestleMania 39; pulled from WWE RAW

Many fans have questioned the changes to RAW, but it appears that Shayna Baszler may have suffered an injury at WrestleMania, which is why she was pulled from last night's show.

The two women won the right to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships when they won the Women's WrestleMania Showcase tag team match, but that was seemingly taken away last night when Raquel and Liv were named new number-one contenders.

Rousey is struggling with a broken arm, and Shayna appears to be having some ankle issues following their Mania match. As of writing, WWE is yet to confirm Baszler's injury, but both women missed last night's episode of RAW.

