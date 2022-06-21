Several last-minute changes reportedly made to last week’s episode of WWE RAW

Several changes were made to last week's episode of WWE RAW before the show went on the air.

Fans of the WWE product are very used to hearing about Vince McMahon tearing up a script and changing everything the day of an episode of Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Apparently, last week's episode of the red brand was no exception.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), plenty of changes took place last Monday night ahead of WWE RAW.

While Chad Gable ended up facing Mustafa Ali in a singles match, neither was originally scheduled to compete on the show. Sapp stated that Gable and Otis were scheduled to accompany Kevin Owens for his matchup against Ezekiel. Meanwhile, Ali was scheduled to face Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event.

The closing pose-down segment of last week's show was also altered as R-Truth was initially pitched to be involved so he could provide some comedic relief. After watching the segment last week, it's fair imagine to how the addition of Truth could have improved the end of the show.

What to expect on tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Thus far, there haven't been many things announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

At the moment, the company one match for the show; Becky Lynch will take on Asuka in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match. WWE is also hyping up the fact that Ezekiel's older brother Elias will return tonight on Monday Night RAW to hold a special concert. Given his rivalry with Zeke, it's fair to wonder what Kevin Owens thinks about all of this.

In addition to what has been announced, SRS has reported that the following wrestlers are booked to appear on Monday Night RAW:

Alexa Bliss

Carmella

Riddle

MVP

Theory

Elias/Ezekiel

Street Profits

Lashley

The Miz

In addition to these names, Sapp states that an episode of Miz TV is scheduled for tonight's show and that a "guitar-smashing" angle is planned for the Elias segment at some point.

Since everything is constantly changing in the world of WWE, there's no guarantee that tentatively plans for Monday Night RAW will actually happen. You'll just have to tune into tonight's show to see what happens next on the road to Money in the Bank.

