Several layoffs take place behind the scenes in WWE today - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:23 GMT
There have been several layoffs by WWE (Credit: WWE.com)
Several layoffs happened behind the scenes today in WWE. More details are still emerging, but a report has revealed further information about what has happened.

Ever since the merger with Endeavor and the formation of TKO, WWE has undergone several rounds of restructuring and personnel releases. Now, another round of layoffs appears to have taken place, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp.

The report revealed that staff layoffs had occurred in the company earlier today. This has been a result of restructuring within the company, but there has been no word on talent releases.

"I'm told that there were a few staff layoffs in WWE today, as a result of restructuring. I've heard of no talent releases," Sapp reported.

There have been several releases in the past few years as well, so fans have stayed alert to the possibility. Triple H is the one responsible for deciding which stars leave and who stays. His role in the staff layoffs is unknown, but he holds a top position as the Chief Creative Officer and is an influential decision-maker.

Several top WWE stars were released from their contracts recently

In 2025, several top stars have seen their contracts expire, with WWE deciding to let them go. This has been the case for Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently, with Ashante "Thee" Adonis also following suit.

Carmella, Braun Strowman, Carlito, R-Truth, and others saw their contracts expire or were released this year as well. With several top and surprising names let go, fans have learned that the company is not averse to making such decisions.

Only R-Truth was brought back, and that gave fans hope that the same would happen with Karrion Kross, but it did not. The star has since focused on his life after the company, where he has decided to make as large an impact as possible.

Fortunately, it appears that the company is not releasing any more stars for now. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates on the story surrounding the recent layoffs.

