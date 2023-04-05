Several talents reportedly “frustrated” following recent WWE changes under Vince McMahon

After eight months away, Vince McMahon is reportedly causing havoc backstage in WWE once again.

Following the announcement on Monday morning that Vince McMahon would stick around for WWE following the merger with Endeavor, the company that also owns the UFC. Many talents and fans were nervous about what McMahon would do as far as the company's creative goes.

Throughout the day, it was reiterated to various outlets that Triple H would remain the CCO of the company and continue to be in charge of the creative on RAW and SmackDown, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

McMahon's sweeping changes to WWE RAW last night have reportedly frustrated several talents, with some already contemplating the idea of requesting their release in the weeks ahead.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), several WWE talents were frustrated when McMahon began making changes to Monday Night RAW last night. The show was apparently changed multiple times following a Triple H-led meeting where it was promised that nothing would change.

McMahon also reportedly frustrated several female talents, particularly when he canceled both women's triple threat matches in favor of a women's tag team number one contenders bout instead.

As per the report, at one point, Bayley was scheduled to accompany Damage CTRL for their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez but was pulled before the bout took place.

A top WWE Superstar could request their release if Vince McMahon continues to run creative

In what might be even more concerning news than typical frustration, Sapp stated that "at least two talents, including one near the top of the card," said they'd likely request their releases if Vince McMahon continues to handle WWE creative moving forward.

Others told Sapp that they'd likely just run out of their deals instead. But there are multiple others who are already exploring their options with the idea that McMahon might be back for the long haul.

Anyway, as you slice it, this isn't promising news for a company that just came off the biggest event in its history and announced a merger with Endeavor Group Holdings, INC. in the last 48 hours.

