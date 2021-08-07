Several WWE NXT Superstars including Bronson Reed and Bobby Fish released - Reports

It was the turn of WWE's Black and Gold brand earlier tonight when the company decided to do another talent cull.

Just weeks after the main roster lost some of its biggest names, including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black, and days after Bray Wyatt was released from the promotion, mass cuts have now been made to the WWE's NXT brand.

According to a report by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has released Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Tyler Rust, Mercedes Martinez, Leon Ruff, Giant Zanjeer, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Stephon Smith, Zechariah Smith, and Asher Hale.

Surprising WWE NXT releases

Many of these names have come as a huge shock since Bronson Reed was reportedly heading to the main roster. Leon Ruff is set to perform on 205 Live later tonight in what will be his final WWE match, whilst Tyler Rust was part of The Diamond Mine on NXT.

Bobby Fish was once part of The Undisputed Era and is a former NXT Tag Team Champion who has been featured heavily on NXT TV in recent weeks as well. Mercedes Martinez is a 15-year veteran who was on the main roster last year as part of RETRIBUTION before opting to make her return to the Black and Gold brand.

There are several names on this list that were up-and-coming talent in WWE, many youngsters with a lot of in-ring potential that will now have the opportunity to ply their trade elsewhere.

With recent NXT releases, it has been noted that contracts for the Black and Gold brand often come with the 30-day non-compete clause which means that these stars will all be free to take their next steps in their careers on September 5th. Interestingly, this is the day of AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

