Shane McMahon was set for Elimination Chamber before Vince McMahon replaced him backstage - Reports 

The rumors surrounding Shane McMahon's return just won't stop! It is now being reported that WWE has changed its creative plans for the veteran superstar heading into WrestleMania 38.

RingSideNews revealed that Shane McMahon was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. But Vince McMahon made a late backstage change before RAW earlier today. As seen in the latest episode, Austin Theory was brought in as McMahon's replacement.

"We were also told that WWE changed creative plans for Shane McMahon in Saudi Arabia. A tenured source in the creative team confirmed to us that, "Shane was supposed to be in the Chamber and Vince changed that today, with Theory replacing Shane," revealed RSN.

Shane made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and speculation suggested he was scheduled to appear on the latest RAW episode. It was previously noted that McMahon would be a regular RAW talent moving forward, but his absence came as a surprise to several fans.

"Ringside News was told that Shane McMahon was supposed to be on RAW this week, but he ended up missing the show. It was not noted why Shane was absent, but plans for him have changed," the report further stated.

Did the reported backstage heat impact Shane McMahon's Elimination Chamber status?

McMahon has allegedly attracted a lot of backstage heat for booking the men's Royal Rumble match around himself.

Shane O'Mac was the producer and lead writer for the high-stakes bout, and backstage reactions to his work haven't been favorable, to say the least.

However, there was no confirmation whether the apparent heat had anything to do with him being taken off the Elimination Chamber card. While McMahon is in line to miss the next Saudi Arabia show later this month, he could be back on TV on the road to WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on all the backstage WWE reports about the former tag team champion? Did Vince McMahon do the right thing by removing his son from the Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section.

