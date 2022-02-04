WWE looks to send a warning to AEW regarding Shane McMahon - reports

There's been quite a storm brewing regarding the release of Shane McMahon from WWE. Vince McMahon's son himself was quietly let go from the company because of the mess that ensued backstage at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

Since the event, several details have surfaced about the scrapped plans regarding Shane being involved in the Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania 38.

Over at PWTorch.com, Wade Keller gave more details about the chaotic situation, particularly about people in WWE who want to warn Tony Khan about signing Shane McMahon.

Keller first acknowledged all of the "Shane is All Elite" memes that are now surfacing over social media and said that Tony Khan might contact him for AEW.

However, the journalist revealed that some people in WWE want Tony Khan to know what could happen if he considers signing him.

“Yes, the [fake meme] graphics are out [saying] Shane is All Elite,” Keller said. “Tony Khan may or may not reach out to Shane. People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane in, because the sense of entitlement. And I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him in a company that isn’t WWE would probably be amplified compared to how he was acting on Saturday, which was just basically out of control.” [H/T PWTorch.com]

What happened backstage with Shane McMahon at the 2022 Royal Rumble?

Many were intrigued to learn exactly what transpired backstage between Vince and Shane McMahon at the Royal Rumble. As we saw in the Men's Rumble match, Shane returned as an entrant at #28 and lasted till the final three, as well, eliminating old rival Kevin Owens.

Shane was also set to be the lead producer for the match, with reports coming out saying he was a nightmare and also openly buried Jamie Noble. Mike Johnson of PWinsider reported that on that particular night, he was frustrated because of his ideas being shot down by Vince McMahon himself.

The reports claim that the boss's son didn't like it that he was not being allowed to do what he wanted and was mostly interested in furthering his role in the Rumble. All of this negative behavior led to him having massive heat backstage and Vince having to take action against his son and release him from WWE.

